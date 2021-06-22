Piscotty received a cortisone injection for his sprained left wrist Tuesday and will not participate in baseball activities for a few days, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The outfielder was placed on the 10-day injured list with the wrist issue Saturday. It sounds like he won't swing until the latter part of this week at the earliest, at which point the A's will determine his next steps. Piscotty is eligible to be reinstated June 29, though he may need additional time before returning. The 30-year-old was serving in the short side of a right field platoon with Seth Brown prior to the injury.