Piscotty (wrist) received a cortisone shot Wednesday and will be unavailable for at least a couple days, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old last saw the field Monday and will miss most of the week due to the left wrist soreness. Piscotty could retake the field sometime this weekend, but he may also require additional time to recover if the injection doesn't have the intended impact. Mark Canha will shift to right field during his absence, and the A's are likely to use a rotation of players at designated hitter.