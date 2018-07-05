Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Records three doubles
Piscotty went 3-for-4 with a trio of doubles and three RBI in the Athletics' 4-2 win over the Padres on Wednesday.
The hit total nearly matched Piscotty's output from the previous seven games combined, when he collected four hits in 23 at-bats. The 27-year-old still seems fairly secure in his everyday role in the corner outfield, but he'll probably need more performances on par with Wednesday's to hold off Mark Canha for playing time. After slumping through much of May, Canha has supplied a .931 OPS over 25 games since the beginning of June.
