Piscotty went 3-for-3 with an RBI on Thursday against the Royals.

Piscotty returned from a one-game absence on Thursday and recorded his first three-hit game of the season. He has struggled for much of the season, though there is some hope for a turnaround from his recent performance as he has recorded at least one hit in seven of his past nine games, including three multi-hit efforts and five extra-base hits.