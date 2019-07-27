Piscotty (knee) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Piscotty has been ramping up his activity level throughout the week with participation in pregame baseball activities with the Athletics. The outfielder is now ready for minor-league game action, so he'll fly out to El Paso on Saturday to join the Aviators and likely serve as the designated hitter Sunday against the Chihuahuas. Piscotty is then slated to play seven innings in the field Monday, at which point a more concrete timetable for his activation will be formulated. "It's going to be a 'see how it goes' type of thing," manager Bob Melvin said. "He wants some at-bats. I think we'll just feel it out and see how his leg is responding and how his at-bats go. I know he wants to feel good when he comes back here."