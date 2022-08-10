Piscotty isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels.
Piscotty has gone 1-for-14 with a walk and seven strikeouts over six games since the start of August and will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Ramon Laureano will shift to right field while Cal Stevenson starts in center.
