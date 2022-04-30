Piscotty isn't starting Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Piscotty went 3-for-14 with a homer, a double, two RBI and two walks over his last four appearances, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Billy McKinney will start in right field and bat third.
