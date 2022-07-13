Piscotty (forearm) isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers.
Piscotty was removed from Monday's loss due to a bruised left forearm and will remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Stephen Vogt will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
