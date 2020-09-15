Piscotty (knee) isn't starting Tuesday against the Rockies.
Piscotty suffered a right knee sprain during the first game of Monday's twin bill, and he'll remain out of the lineup Tuesday. He'll be replaced by Mark Canha in right field.
