PIscotty (forearm) remains out Saturday against Houston.
Piscotty exited Monday's game against the Rangers after getting hit by a pitch in his left forearm and has yet to return to action. At this point, the Athletics may elect to keep him out through the All-Star break in order to give him a full nine days to heal, though the team has yet to indicate that he's been ruled out for Sunday's series finale. Sheldon Neuse will be the designated hitter Saturday.
