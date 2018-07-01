Piscotty is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After a slow start to his Athletics career, Piscotty turned in a productive June, slashing .303/.382/.517 with four home runs, 15 runs and 14 RBI on the month. That production should boost Piscotty's security in an everyday role, so his absence Sunday looks to be mostly maintenance-related. Mark Canha will draw the start in right field in his stead.