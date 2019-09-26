Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Return remains cloudy
Piscotty (ankle) took batting practice Wednesday and is improving, but manager Bob Melvin isn't sure he'll return this season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old's recovery from a right ankle sprain has been an up-and-down affair since landing on the injured list Aug. 25, and his status for the final series of the season -- and the potential Wild Card game -- remains up in the air. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Piscotty also did some running Wednesday, which was a step in the right direction towards his return to action.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Return still up in air•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Might not return for regular season•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sheds air cast•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Optimism for return growing•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sheds walking boot•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Expected to soon shed walking boot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...