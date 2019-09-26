Piscotty (ankle) took batting practice Wednesday and is improving, but manager Bob Melvin isn't sure he'll return this season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old's recovery from a right ankle sprain has been an up-and-down affair since landing on the injured list Aug. 25, and his status for the final series of the season -- and the potential Wild Card game -- remains up in the air. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Piscotty also did some running Wednesday, which was a step in the right direction towards his return to action.