Piscotty's (ankle) progress continues to fluctuate, and manager Bob Melvin remains uncertain as to the outfielder's ability to return before the conclusion of the regular season, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "It's going to go down to the wire, I think," Melvin said. "He still has some challenges. There are certain days he feels good, the next day maybe not as much. We're up against it here with (eight) left."

Piscotty has been fighting to beat the clock before the Sept. 29 regular-season finale, but the Athletics have been steadfast in not rushing the veteran's return to action. Piscotty's ankle issues trace actually trace back to Aug. 17, when he appeared to suffer the injury on a solid against the Astros. Although he was able to return Aug. 20 following a three-game absence, Piscotty subsequently landed on the injured list five days later after exiting the prior night's game against the Giants with soreness.