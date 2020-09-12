Piscotty (wrist) is starting in right field and batting third in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rangers.
The 29-year-old sat out Saturday's matinee, but he'll return to action as expected for Game 2. Piscotty has a .264/.308/.438 slash line with five homers and three stolen bases in 34 games this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Out for another game•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Expected back Saturday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Receives cortisone injection•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Out again Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Battling left wrist soreness•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not starting Game 1•