Piscotty is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ramon Laureano's absence for Sunday's series finale with the Rays allowed manager Bob Melvin to fit both Piscotty and Seth Brown in the outfield, but Piscotty will end up taking a seat Tuesday with Laureano checking back into the lineup. Piscotty will be sitting against a right-handed pitcher (Nathan Eovaldi) for the second time in three games, which could be an indication that Brown is Melvin's preferred option in right field for the time being.