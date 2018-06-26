Piscotty went 3-for-5 with a game-tying solo home run and two runs in a win over the Tigers on Monday.

Piscotty erased a 1-0 deficit with a seventh-inning solo shot to left that traveled 375 feet. The multi-hit effort was an extension of what has been a red-hot month for the outfielder, once that's seen him slash .329/.407/.586 with 10 extra-base hits (six doubles, four home runs), 14 RBI, nine walks and 13 runs over 81 plate appearances. Piscotty is also making hard contact at an impressive 40.0 percent clip during the month, but a modest bump in line drive rate from 20.0 percent to 25.5 percent may be the biggest key to his newfound success, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "I've always been a line-drive hitter, so I'm trying not to worry too much about the launch-angle type stuff," Piscotty said. "I just feel like I operate best when I hit line drives. I'm doing that a little more consciously the last couple of weeks."