Piscotty, who sent 1-for-3 with a run in Sunday's 7-2 Cactus League win over the Cubs, is hitting .190 (4-for-21) with a double, a home run, two RBI, two walks and two runs across eight spring training games.

The outfielder arrived via trade from the Cardinals in December after a mostly forgettable 2017 that saw both his batting average (.235) and slugging percentage (.367) experience precipitous drops from those of his encouraging 2016 campaign (.273, 457). The hope was that a change of scenery would work wonders for Piscotty, but that's yet to play out this spring. The 27-year-old remains the projected starter in right field, although Matt Joyce (elbow) remains a left-handed hitting option for platoon purposes at the position.