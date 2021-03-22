Piscotty (wrist) is expected to play Tuesday against the Rockies, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty has missed the past few days after receiving a cortisone shot in his sore left wrist Friday. He should still have enough time to complete his spring buildup process if his wrist responds well to game action.
