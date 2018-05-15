Piscotty (personal) is slated to be reinstated from the bereavement list prior to Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Athletics should make the transaction official a few hours prior to the 7:10 p.m. EDT opening pitch, with outfielder Jake Smolinski seemingly most at risk of losing his spot on the active roster. Piscotty is slashing an unremarkable .248/.306/.364 across 134 plate appearances this season, so until his production takes a turn for the better, he could be forced to the bench a couple of times per week while the Athletics make room for the hot-hotting Mark Canha and prospect Dustin Fowler in the outfield.