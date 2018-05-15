Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Set to return Tuesday
Piscotty (personal) is slated to be reinstated from the bereavement list prior to Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics should make the transaction official a few hours prior to the 7:10 p.m. EDT opening pitch, with outfielder Jake Smolinski seemingly most at risk of losing his spot on the active roster. Piscotty is slashing an unremarkable .248/.306/.364 across 134 plate appearances this season, so until his production takes a turn for the better, he could be forced to the bench a couple of times per week while the Athletics make room for the hot-hotting Mark Canha and prospect Dustin Fowler in the outfield.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slated to rejoin team Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Singles in return•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Could return Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Goes deep in loss•
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...