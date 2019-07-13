Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Set to test knee further
Piscotty (knee) is expected to try running on the field prior to Sunday's game against the White Sox, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The veteran outfielder has already returned to some hitting activities and has been running on a treadmill, so he's been making steady progress since hitting the injured list June 30. Sunday's activity will represent another important step, and as per manager Bob Melvin, how his knee responds will go a long way toward determining how close he might be to a rehab assignment.
