Piscotty will undergo surgery on his left wrist Friday, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
This was always a potential outcome for Piscotty, as he was set to see a specialist with the expectation that the recommendation would be surgery. The team has not officially ruled Piscotty out for the season, but it's likely that his season is over. If that's the case, he'll finish the campaign with a .220/.282/.353 line across 188 plate appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Visit with specialist on tap•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: May require surgery•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Lands on injured list•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sitting against lefty•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Season-long struggles continue•