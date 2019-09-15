Piscotty (ankle) was able to shed his air cast Saturday and took batting practice before the game against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Piscotty continues to trend upward in his recovery, with Saturday's development the latest example. The recovering outfielder has progressively ramped up his physical activity throughout this past week, and it increasingly appears as if he'll be physically ready for a return at some point before the end of the regular season. Whether the Athletics opt to activate him is another matter, as an official return by Piscotty would effectively cost the team one postseason roster spot if a playoff berth is clinched.