Piscotty (ankle) is no longer wearing a walking boot, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Piscotty has been on the shelf since Aug. 25 with a sprained right ankle. While this is an encouraging development for the outfielder, he'll likely need to get back up to speed with live reps of some kind before the Athletics feel comfortable returning him from the injured list. Robbie Grossman and Chad Pinder should continue to see time in the outfield while Piscotty remains sidelined.

