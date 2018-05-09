Piscotty (personal) went 1-for-3 in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

The outfielder ultimately missed just one game following the passing of his mother Sunday night, as he took his usual starting role in right field Tuesday. Following a solid April in which he slashed .294/.361/.412 over 85 at-bats, Piscotty has struggled to open the new month, going 2-for-21 with seven strikeouts over six games.