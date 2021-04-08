Piscotty isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Houston, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty started against a righty Wednesday, but he'll retreat to the bench against right-hander Cristian Javier on Thursday. Seth Brown will take over in right field Thursday, batting seventh.
