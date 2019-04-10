Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sits for first time
Piscotty is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.
Piscotty will get what appears to be a well deserved breather after starting the first 15 games of the season for the A's, slashing .237/.328/.407 with two homers and nine RBI during those contests. In his place, Chad Pinder is starting in right field and hitting sixth.
