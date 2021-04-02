Piscotty is not in Friday's lineup against the Astros, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He sat Thursday as well with a righty (Zack Greinke) on the hill and will sit again with righty Cristian Javier starting for Houston. Chad Pinder started in right field in the opener and Ka'ai Tom is starting in right for Game 2. It's possible Piscotty is not 100 percent healthy or is being phased into a part-time role.