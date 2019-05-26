Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sitting again Sunday
Piscotty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Though he'll be sidelined for a second straight day, Piscotty is apparently feeling much better as he works his way back from a bout with the stomach flu, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Skye Bolt will pick up his first career start in the series finale while Piscotty continues to recuperate.
