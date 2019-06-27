Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sitting out Thursday
Piscotty is not in Thursday's lineup against the Angels.
Piscotty is slashing just .200/.250/.367 in eight games since returning from surgery to remove a melanoma from his ear, so he'll hit the bench for the second time in four games as Mark Canha picks up another start right field in his place.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not in lineup•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slugs pair of doubles•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Smacks three-run blast•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Rejoins lineup•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Expected back Monday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Expected to avoid IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...