Piscotty (forearm) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
Piscotty will get at least one game off after he exited late in Monday's 10-8 loss with a bruised left forearm. Sheldon Neuse will fill in for Piscotty as Oakland's designated hitter.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: X-rays return negative•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Departs after HBP•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Clubs second homer•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Getting regular starts•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Drives in two Wednesday•