Piscotty will sit for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against Seattle.
Piscotty went 0-for-1 with a pair of walks in the afternoon contest. Robbie Grossman takes over in right field for the nightcap.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Productive day in win•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back in lineup•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Hopes to return Saturday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: MRI comes back clean•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Won't start Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Remains out Tuesday•