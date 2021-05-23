Piscotty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
After starting three of the past four games, Piscotty will retreat to the bench in favor of Seth Brown. Of the two, Brown likely has the edge for the top job in right field; he maintains a .770 OPS on the season, while Piscotty's sits at .639.
