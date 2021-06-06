Piscotty is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty returned from an ankle issue to start Saturday's game but will retreat back to the bench Sunday. Seth Brown will start in right field in the series finale.
