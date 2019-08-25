Piscotty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Per Michael Wagaman of the Associated Press, Piscotty was spotted in the clubhouse with a walking boot encasing his right foot.

Piscotty went 0-for-2 in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Giants before being removed from the contest in the bottom of the sixth inning ahead of his third plate appearance. No injury was attributed to Piscotty's early exit, but the walking boot would seem to suggest otherwise. Expect manager Bob Melvin to provide more clarity on the situation later Sunday.