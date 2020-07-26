Piscotty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Piscotty started the first two games of 2020 and will head to the bench after going 1-for-7 with a double, a run scored and a walk. Mark Canha will move over to right field Sunday while Robbie Grossman starts in left.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Stands out in exhibition loss•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Impressing early in camp•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Deemed fully healthy•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back to taking swings•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Still working through discomfort•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Opening Day at risk•