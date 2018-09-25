Piscotty is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners.

Piscotty will get what appears to be a well-deserved breather after the A's clinched a playoff birth with Monday's victory. The outfielder had started 39 consecutive games heading into Tuesday, hitting .308/.363/.616 with 11 homers and 33 RBI over that stretch. Matt Joyce will start in right field and hit sixth in place of Piscotty.