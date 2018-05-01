Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Situated on bench Tuesday
Piscotty is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.
Piscotty is in the midst of a modest four-game hitting streak, but he'll grab a breather Tuesday after starting 21 straight games. The 27-year-old is off to a decent start to the season with his new team, batting .278/.345/.381 through 27 games. In his stead, Chad Pinder will pick up a start in right field, hitting eighth.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Doubles, scores in Sunday's loss•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Knocks in three Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Keeps surging in Monday's win•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Hits first home run•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Extends modest hitting streak Friday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Pair of hits in Thursday's loss•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...