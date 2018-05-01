Piscotty is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Piscotty is in the midst of a modest four-game hitting streak, but he'll grab a breather Tuesday after starting 21 straight games. The 27-year-old is off to a decent start to the season with his new team, batting .278/.345/.381 through 27 games. In his stead, Chad Pinder will pick up a start in right field, hitting eighth.