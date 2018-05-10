Piscotty (personal) will rejoin the A's in Boston on Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

He did not travel with the team to New York on Wednesday evening. Piscotty stayed behind to be with his family following the passing of his mother late Sunday night. The A's will presumably make an official move to place Piscotty on the bereavement list before reinstating him next week and reinstalling him as their primary right fielder.