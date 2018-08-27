Piscotty went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Twins on Sunday.

Piscotty has demonstrated some nice pop lately, with all three of his August homers coming over the last seven games. The outfielder is 11-for-28 with two doubles, five RBI, a walk and five runs in addition to his trio of round trippers over that stretch, the latest taste of success in what's been a resurgent first season in Oakland. Although Piscotty's on-base percentage has dipped from .342 to .318 this season thanks in large part to a career-low 6.6 percent walk rate, he's seen a 25-point boost in batting average (.235 to .260) and 93-point increase in slugging percentage (.367 to .460) compared to his 2017 campaign with the Cardinals.