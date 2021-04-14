Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
The 404-foot solo shot in the fourth inning began Oakland's comeback from a 5-0 deficit and served as Piscotty's first homer of the season. The veteran has now reached safely in seven straight games, with extra-base hits in three of his last four contests.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not starting Saturday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sits against right-hander•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Makes start versus righty•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: May see most action versus lefties•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Benched again Sunday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sitting again Friday•