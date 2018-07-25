Piscotty went 2-for-6 with a game-tying solo home run in an extra-inning win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

The outfielder's 406-foot shot to lead off the top of the ninth completed a furious rally from a 10-2 deficit and ultimately sent the game into extras. Piscotty did see an 11-game hitting streak snapped last Sunday, but he's immediately bounced back to go 4-for-10 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the subsequent pair of contests. The 27-year-old has slugged half of his 14 homers on the season in July, and he's now reached the 50-RBI mark for the second time in his career.