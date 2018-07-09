Piscotty went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Indians.

Piscotty extended Oakland's lead in the sixth inning with a two-run blast to right field, giving him home runs in back-to-back games. The 27-year-old right fielder has collected 31 extra-base hits and 40 RBI on the season, despite a disappointing .315 OBP through 80 games in 2018.

