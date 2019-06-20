Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slugs pair of doubles
Piscotty went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.
Piscotty put good wood on the ball for the second straight game, racking up his second and third extra-base hits over that span. The outfielder is hitting just .169 in June, but his performances over the last pair of contests may be an indication he's beginning to break out of those doldrums.
