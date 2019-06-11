Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slugs run-scoring double
Piscotty went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a loss to the Rays on Monday.
Piscotty was one of the few bright spots for the Athletics in the loss, with his ninth-inning two-bagger ensuring Oakland wouldn't suffer a shutout defeat. Despite the timely hit Monday, Piscotty is scuffling at the plate since the calendar flipped to June, as he's in the midst of a 7-for-38 slump over the first nine games of the month.
