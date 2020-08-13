Piscotty went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.

Piscotty's 428-foot shot to left field in the fourth inning was a pivotal one, as it snapped a 3-3 tie and gave the Athletics a lead they wouldn't relinquish the rest of the way. The veteran outfielder is enjoying a productive August, posting a trio of multi-hit efforts and knocking in eight runs with the aid of four extra-base hits (two doubles, two home runs) across nine contests.