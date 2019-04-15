Piscotty went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Piscotty's 397-foot shot to left center in the second erased an early 2-1 deficit for Oakland. The veteran outfielder hadn't gone deep since April 4 versus the Red Sox, but he still checks in third on the team behind Matt Chapman and Khris Davis with 11 RBI.