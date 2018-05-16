Piscotty (personal) went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.

The outfielder launched a second-inning, 412-foot shot to left in what was his first at-bat since returning from bereavement leave due to the passing of his mother. Piscotty now has a modest three-game hitting streak after a slow start to May that still has his monthly average sitting at .143 across 28 at-bats, but half of his four hits during that span have left the park.