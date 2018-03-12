Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slumping in spring action thus far
Piscotty, who went 1-for-3 with a run in Sunday's 7-2 Cactus League win over the Cubs, is hitting .190 (4-for-21) with a double, a home run, two RBI, two walks and two runs through eight spring training games.
Piscotty arrived via trade from the Cardinals in December after a mostly forgettable 2017 that saw both his batting average (.235) and slugging percentage (.367) experience precipitous drops from those of his encouraging 2016 campaign (.273, .457 respectively). Injuries were an issue for Piscotty last season, and now that he's healthy again, he'll serve as the A's starting right fielder in 2018.
