Piscotty slugged a two-run home run in his only at-bat during a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

Piscotty took Matt Shoemaker deep in the second inning with Matt Olson aboard, putting his only at-bat of the game to good use. The 27-year-old posted career bests in home runs (27) and RBI (88) in 2018, and he'll hope to continue contributing in Wednesday's wild-card showdown against the Yankees.