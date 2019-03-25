Piscotty went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in an exhibition win over the Giants on Sunday.

Piscotty's first-inning blast off Derek Rodriguez opened the scoring on the day for the Athletics and served as his third homer this spring. The 28-year-old outfielder went 2-for-8 with a solo home run in the two-game season-opening series against the Mariners in Japan, and it appears he's keeping his bat warm during Oakland's temporary return to exhibition play.

